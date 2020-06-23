'Toxic place': Adnan Sami, Alisha Chinai, Monali Thakur back Sonu Nigam's 'Music Mafia' charge

Less than a week after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide, Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam, had lashed out at the music industry for its ‘mafia-like’ attitude. The singer had even claimed that he won’t be surprised if more people – particularly aspiring singers – die by suicide in the near future. Popular singers like Adnan Sami, Monali Thakur and Alisha Chinai have joined the bandwagon and called out the 'music mafia'.
Adnan Sami took to Instagram to pen down a lengthy note about the alleged practice of power play and nepotism in the Indian Film and Music Industry. He wrote, "The Indian Film & Music Industry SERIOUSLY needs a ‘Herculean‘ SHAKE UP. Especially in the context of music, New Singers, Veteran Singers, Music Composers & Music Producers - who are being exploited to the HILT!! “Fall into the DICTAT or you’re OUT”... Why is creativity beyond “CONTROLLED” by those you have no clue about ‘creativity’ & are trying to play GOD?? "
"We have 1.3 Billion people in India by the grace of God- Is all that we have to offer is ‘remakes’ & ‘remixes’? For God sake, STOP THIS & allow the truly talented new & veteran artistes BREATH & give you creative peace Musically & Cinematically!!! Have you, the Movie & Music ‘Mafia’ who have arrogantly entitled yourselves as the ‘self professed & self appointed gods‘ not learned anything from history that you can NEVER control art & the ecosystem of creativity of any field? ENOUGH!! MOVE OVER!! “CHANGE” is here & it’s knocking on your door!! Ready or Not, it‘s coming in! Brace yourselves!" he added.
Commenting on the his post, unverified handle of singer Alisha Chinai wrote, "The Movie n Music Industry in India is a Toxic Place.... !!!! The Movie n Music Mafia want try n control you with fear n power... Work Ethics n Fair Play are non existent.... Its a Sham n Damn Rip off... Instead of Revering n Respecting the Artist who feeds them they fuck you over with fraudulent contracts n boycott you if you don't massage their misplaced Egos n Kiss-Ass or succumb to their pressure n play the game their way ... The whole System Sucks.... !!!! It's the main reason why the music n the movies have crashed... its a Karma Reset."
Meanwhile, singer Monali Thakur in a conversation with Bollywood Spy, said, "I was thankful to him because he (Sonu Nigam) is a senior and he has been in the industry for so long. He is a very big name and an iconic musician. He is over all these things... But it is so true that there is a lot of ‘mafiagiri’ in the music industry. Nobody gets their due. That is the reason why I do not like the atmosphere and ecosystem of the music industry. I don’t even try to get movie songs anymore. I alienated myself because I care for my mental health."
She added, "They do not care. Pees dete hai (They crush you) like an ant. They will keep promoting people who are mediocre, I will be very honest, and can hardly do anything to save their lives."
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)