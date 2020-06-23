'Toxic place': Adnan Sami, Alisha Chinai, Monali Thakur back Sonu Nigam's 'Music Mafia' charge

Less than a week after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide, Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam, had lashed out at the music industry for its ‘mafia-like’ attitude. The singer had even claimed that he won’t be surprised if more people – particularly aspiring singers – die by suicide in the near future. Popular singers like Adnan Sami, Monali Thakur and Alisha Chinai have joined the bandwagon and called out the 'music mafia'.

Adnan Sami took to Instagram to pen down a lengthy note about the alleged practice of power play and nepotism in the Indian Film and Music Industry. He wrote, "The Indian Film & Music Industry SERIOUSLY needs a ‘Herculean‘ SHAKE UP. Especially in the context of music, New Singers, Veteran Singers, Music Composers & Music Producers - who are being exploited to the HILT!! “Fall into the DICTAT or you’re OUT”... Why is creativity beyond “CONTROLLED” by those you have no clue about ‘creativity’ & are trying to play GOD?? "

"We have 1.3 Billion people in India by the grace of God- Is all that we have to offer is ‘remakes’ & ‘remixes’? For God sake, STOP THIS & allow the truly talented new & veteran artistes BREATH & give you creative peace Musically & Cinematically!!! Have you, the Movie & Music ‘Mafia’ who have arrogantly entitled yourselves as the ‘self professed & self appointed gods‘ not learned anything from history that you can NEVER control art & the ecosystem of creativity of any field? ENOUGH!! MOVE OVER!! “CHANGE” is here & it’s knocking on your door!! Ready or Not, it‘s coming in! Brace yourselves!" he added.