'Toughest times don't last': Dia Mirza talks about a 'near-death experience' and premature birth of her son in 2021

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza on Friday shared a video collage featuring moments from all the months of 2021.

Giving a glimpse of the most memorable moments, Dia thanked the year for making her mother and said that 2021 was filled with incredible joy and a near death experience.

Alongside the clip, she wrote: "Thank you #2021 for making me a Mother."

"It was (a) year filled with incredible joy, a near-death experience, the early birth of our son and some very testing times. But the lessons are well learnt and the gratitude runs deep. The biggest learning - the toughest times don't last. Breathe. Witness. Surrender. And be grateful. Every single day," she added.

For the unawares, Dia's son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born prematurely on May 15 via an emergency C-Section and was tended to by nurses and doctors in a neonatal ICU.

"A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section," the 40-year-old actress had said in July.

The 'Sanju' actress married Vaibhav Rekhi in a close-knit ceremony in February this year. Soon after, Dia announced her first pregnancy in April.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dia will next be seen in 'Bheed' with Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha.

She was also recently seen in the Netflix show 'Call My Agent: Bollywood'.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 02:24 PM IST