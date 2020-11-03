Top 10 romantic Bollywood dialogues to send your wife this Karva Chauth

Karva Chauth is considered as a festival that strengthens the bond between a husband and wife. As a woman fasts for the well-being of her better half, the tradition holds a special place among those in love. So to all the men out there who are in awe of their wife not consuming food and water for a day, here are some romantic Bollywood dialogues you ought to send, to make her smile.

"Dil ko zubaan, aankhon ko sapne mil gaye ... aashiqui mein, zindagi ko mainne mil gaye"

Film: Aashiqui 2

"Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho ... to puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai"

Film: Om Shanti Om

"Humse door jaoge kaise, dil se hum mein bhulaoge kaise ... hum woh khushboo hai joh saason mein bastein hai, khud ki saason ko rok paoge kaise"

Film: Fanaa

"Saanson ke bina shayad kuch pal main jee sakta hoon ... lekin tumhare bina nahin"

Film: Mann

"Baarishon mein bedhadak tere nachne se ... baat baat pe bewajah tere roothne se ... choti choti teri bachkani badmashiyon se ... mohabbat karoonga main ... jab tak hai jaan, jab tak hai jaan"

Film: Jab Tak Hai Jaan

"Hasogi toh jeet jaogi, rohogi toh dil dukhaogi ... chahe paas raho nah raho, hamesha apne saath paogi"

Film: Ra.One

"Tum pehle bhi itni khoobsurat thi ... yah waqt ne kiya koi haseen sitam?"

Film: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

"Aap hum mein bhool jao, hum mein koi gham nahi ... jis din humne aapko bhula diya, samajh li jiyega is duniya mein hum nahi"

Film: Teri Meri Kahaani