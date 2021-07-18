'Took me 5 years and several films to finally afford the luxury of choice', says Kriti Kharbanda

"I have that option today and I am going to make the most of it. I will only do something that truly resonates with me," Kharbanda said.

The actor called learning to say no her "biggest achievement" in the last few years.

Kharbanda said she would earlier struggle with it, unaware of how to turn something down without "offending" people.

"But I realised, whatever decision you make, someone, somewhere won't be pleased by it. Today, I have come to accept that someone will be unhappy. But I can't compromise on my happiness to do something to please others.

"The pandemic has also contributed to giving me that perspective. I don't want to spend my time doing things that I don't enjoy," she said.

From the Akshay Kumar-headlined blockbuster "Housefull 4" to the acclaimed "Taish" in 2020, the 30-year-old actor said some of her film choices which worked, were a result of listening to her voice and not what people around her dictated.

"There were films I was offered, which a lot of people told me I should do but I had a feeling I should not. When I look back, it turned out in my favour.