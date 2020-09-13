'Took a young woman, cut her in half': Twinkle Khanna writes about Rhea Chakraborty’s media trial

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna is the latest Bollywood celebrity to slam the ongoing media trial of Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty - who was recently arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The 'Mrs Funny Bones' author compared the trial by media to a magic show, where young girls are 'cut into halves before a live audience of millions'.

"They took a young woman and cut her in half. They sliced through her T-shirt, one that stated ‘Roses are red, violets are blue, let’s smash the patriarchy, me and you’, the blade going into her flesh, her very life draining away before a live audience of millions. What do these magicians tell themselves when the camera is switched off I wonder? Do they justify it as mere collateral damage — one life in exchange for entertaining and distracting 1.3 billion for months," Khanna wrote in her column, without naming Rhea.

For the uninitiated, on the day of her arrest, Chakraborty was spotted wearing a t-shirt with the quote, "Roses are read, violets are blue. Let's smash the patriarchy, me and you," written on it. As the t-shirt garnered attention, several Bollywood celebrities had pledged support to Rhea by sharing the image of the same quote on their social media handles. These included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Radhika Apte, Farhan Akhtar, Kubbra Sait and Sonam Kapoor to name a few.

On June 14, Sushant was found dead in his home in Mumbai. At that time, Mumbai Police had concluded it was a case of suicide, and investigated reasons that might have caused Sushant to end his life. Now, his death is being investigated by CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Earlier on Friday, a Mumbai Special Court rejected bail applications of actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and four others accused in drugs-related case filed by Narcotics Control Bureau, as part of investigation into Sushant's death.

The Narcotics Control Bureau had arrested Rhea after three days of grilling to unravel the drugs nexus in the film industry, officials said. She has been charged under various sections of the NDPS Act for her alleged role in the drug angle that has emerged in the investigations.