'Toofan was one of the most difficult films I've worked on': Farhan Akhtar's fitness coach Samir Jaura

Celebrity fitness coach Samir Jaura, who is Farhan Akhtar's personal trainer, recently trained the actor for his sports drama 'Toofaan'. Samir has worked with several Bollywood stars including Priyanka Chopra for 'Mary Kom', Manoj Bajpayee, Shahid Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan.

Jaura, in an interview with The Free Press Journal, speaks about his celebrity clientelle, Farhan's fitness transformation for recently-released 'Toofan' and more.

Samir shares that actor Manoj Bajpayee was the first Bollywood celebrity he trained.

"We used to reside in the same building. I started my journey as a professional fitness trainer 24 years ago. So, he often spotted me walking up and down the stairs, three to four times a day, with a gym bag in hand. One fine day, he asked me if I worked out twice or thrice in a day. He didn't know much about fitness training as a profession and he was very inquisitive to know about the details of my profession. To my surprise, he asked me if I could train him and that's how my Bollywood journey started," he recalls.

When asked about his fitness journey, Samir says, "I was a very fat kid. I weighed around 120 kgs. People poked fun at me in seventh and eighth standard for my weight. I decided to overcome this, help myself and help people who are going through the same situation, that's why I got into fitness."