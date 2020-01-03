'Toofan was my dog’s name and he is dead': IAS officer who asked for boycott mocks Farhan Akthar again

Bollywood actor Farhan Akthar will be seen next in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 'Toofan' and the movie is trending on social media for all the wrong reasons.

People have urged to boycott the movie because of Akthar's views on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Akthar had also attended the anti-CAA protests at the August Kranti Maidaan in Mumbai.

Now, IAS officer Sanjay Dixit has once again targetted Farhan. "Toofan was my dog’s name, and he is dead and gone. #Toofan ab kabhi nahin uthega," he wrote on the microblogging site.