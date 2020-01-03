'Toofan was my dog’s name and he is dead': IAS officer who asked for boycott mocks Farhan Akthar again

Bollywood actor Farhan Akthar will be seen next in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 'Toofan' and the movie is trending on social media for all the wrong reasons.
People have urged to boycott the movie because of Akthar's views on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Akthar had also attended the anti-CAA protests at the August Kranti Maidaan in Mumbai.
Now, IAS officer Sanjay Dixit has once again targetted Farhan. "Toofan was my dog’s name, and he is dead and gone. #Toofan ab kabhi nahin uthega," he wrote on the microblogging site.
Earlier, he had also tweeted the names of Hindi film celebrities who either participated or supported the protests which also included Farhan. He had urged people to boycott their movies.
The actor shared his chiselled look for the sports drama on Thursday. However, rather than appreciating the actor for his immense dedication, #BoycottToofan began trending on Twitter.
The project marks second collaboration for Akhtar and Mehra, post "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", the 2013 biopic on legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh.
"Toofan" is co-produced by Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures. The film is scheduled to be released on October 2 this year.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)