Toofan Prep: Farhan Akhtar 'storming into the weekend' with this BTS picture

To fit into the shoes of the character, Farhan has undergone a major body transformation and is also undertaking special boxing lessons to essay his role with perfection.

Farhan has joined hands with Mehra after six years for "Toofan" in which he will be seen playing a boxer. The two last collaborated together for "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", a biopic on the legendary athlete Milkha Singh.

"Toofan", an Excel Entertainment production in association with ROMP pictures, will be hitting the screens on October 2, 2020.