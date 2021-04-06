'Too measly for a megastar': Varun Dhawan trolled for donating 'just' Rs 1 lakh to victims of Arunachal Pradesh fire

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal recently donated Rs 1 lakh as relief assistance to fire victims of Tirap District in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to reports 2 persons, including a 5- year-old girl, were burnt to death and 114 thatched houses were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in Longliang village.

Dhawan, who was shooting for his upcoming supernatural film "Bhediya" in Arunachal Pradesh made the donation.

The information of his good deed was shared by a Twitter handle Dipro Ziro with a picture of the actor and his wife being honoured for their act of kindness.