'Too measly for a megastar': Varun Dhawan trolled for donating 'just' Rs 1 lakh to victims of Arunachal Pradesh fire

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal recently donated Rs 1 lakh as relief assistance to fire victims of Tirap District in Arunachal Pradesh.
According to reports 2 persons, including a 5- year-old girl, were burnt to death and 114 thatched houses were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in Longliang village.
Dhawan, who was shooting for his upcoming supernatural film "Bhediya" in Arunachal Pradesh made the donation.
The information of his good deed was shared by a Twitter handle Dipro Ziro with a picture of the actor and his wife being honoured for their act of kindness.
However, trolls were not satisfied with Varun’s amount of just Rs 1 lakh. One user wrote, “Only one lakh these ppl earn in crores.”
“IM NOT BEING rude ... But Srsly one lakh Is Just a Day shoes or outfit for them,” added another.
Check out the reactions below.
Last month, Varun shared a slice of the memories he has brought back from Arunachal Pradesh.
Varun posted a picture on Instagram, where he was seen posing with Abhishek Banerjee near a lake.
"Memories made forever @nowitsabhi #teambhediya," Varun wrote as the caption.
Abhishek commented, referring to the clean air of the place: "Best oxygen waali memories."
"Bhediya" is directed by Amar Kaushik and it also features Kriti Sanon, and Deepak Dobroyal. It is scripted by National Award-winner Niren Bhatt. The film is slated to release on April 14, 2022.
Besides that, he will also be seen in the film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo". He will share the screen with actors Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.
