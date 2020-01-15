Too cute to handle: Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha celebrates Makar Sankranti by flying a kite

The festive fervour of Makar Sankranti has arrived. From gorging on delectable sweets to flying kites, the event is marked by diverse traditions across India. That being said, Bollywood celebs are no exception when it comes to celebrate festivities with a unique touch.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput, is quite the active mom on social media, giving a dose of cuteness from time to time, as she features her daughter Misha and son Zain in a reel of adorable posts. Sharing a moment from their Makar Sankranti celebrations, the star wife took to Instagram and posted a picture of Misha flying a kite. The little munchkin can be seen wearing a yellow and white salwar kameez, standing in a picturesque background.