Too cute to handle: Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha celebrates Makar Sankranti by flying a kite

The festive fervour of Makar Sankranti has arrived. From gorging on delectable sweets to flying kites, the event is marked by diverse traditions across India. That being said, Bollywood celebs are no exception when it comes to celebrate festivities with a unique touch.
Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput, is quite the active mom on social media, giving a dose of cuteness from time to time, as she features her daughter Misha and son Zain in a reel of adorable posts. Sharing a moment from their Makar Sankranti celebrations, the star wife took to Instagram and posted a picture of Misha flying a kite. The little munchkin can be seen wearing a yellow and white salwar kameez, standing in a picturesque background.
Meanwhile on work front, Shahid Kapoor is recovering from his injury during the shoot of his next film Jersey. It chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late thirties driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.
The Hindi version of the sports-drama is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, who also helmed the original 2019 Telugu film, starring Nani in the lead.
Also featuring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, Jersey is slated to be released in August 28, 2020.
