Too cool to follow rules? Amid coronavirus outbreak, Shahid and Mira Kapoor visit gym despite state govt ban

However, the gym owner Yudhishthir Jaising told the tabloid that Shahid was a “close friend” and wasn’t really working out at the gym. He mentioned that the actor who had been shooting for his upcoming film wanted some equipment, and that he was showing him how to use it.

Kapoor’s upcoming film Jersey is also facing the brunt of the novel coronavirus. The actor who returned to Mumbai from Chandigarh this past weekend tweeted, "At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe."

'Jersey' is a Hindi-remake of a Telugu film of the same name helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The Telugu version received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike.

After Vikas Bahl's 'Shaandaar', the sports drama would see father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and son Shahid sharing screen space together.

The' Kabir Singh' actor would be essaying the role of a cricketer and the veteran actor, Kapur reportedly playing his mentor in the movie.

Film 'Jersey' revolves around a father named Arjun (Nani), a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties because of his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish of an Indian jersey as a gift. How he makes it big despite being limited by his age forms the essence of the story.