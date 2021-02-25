Tom Holland finally reveals real 'Spider-Man 3' title after trolling fans

Actor Tom Holland has finally revealed the real title of the third installment in the 'Spider-Man' franchise after the star cast of the film trolled fans with their own version of fake titles.

The real title for the latest installment in the superhero franchise is 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

Holland took to his Instagram account on Wednesday night to reveal the title of the film. Holland and his co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon appear in a 30-second clip, which begins with Holland walking out of director Jon Watts' office and lamenting over being given a fake title for the film.

Holland says in the video, "He gave us a fake name again ... I just don't understand why he keeps doing this." "You don't understand? I feel like it's pretty obvious. You spoil things," Batalon responds, teasing the star's reputation for sharing details of the superhero films before they are public knowledge.