Actor Tom Alter was born on June 22, 1950. He was best known for his work in Hindi cinema and Indian theatre. In 2008, he was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India.

Here are some interesting facts about Tom Alter:

1. He was born as Thomas Beach Alter in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

2. As a child, Alter studied Hindi among other subjects in Mussoorie.

3. He came to be occasionally referred to as the "Blue-eyed saheb with impeccable Hindi."

4. He was educated in Mussoorie's Woodstock School.

5. At the age of 18, Alter left for the U.S. for higher education and studied at Yale University for a year before returning to India upon losing interest in studies.

6. While working at Jagadhri, he began to watch Hindi films. He saw the film 'Aradhana' and drifted towards a career in acting.