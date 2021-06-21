Tom Alter Birth Anniversary: Interesting facts about the Padma Shri awardee

Actor Tom Alter was born on June 22, 1950. He was best known for his work in Hindi cinema and Indian theatre. In 2008, he was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India.
Here are some interesting facts about Tom Alter:
1. He was born as Thomas Beach Alter in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.
2. As a child, Alter studied Hindi among other subjects in Mussoorie.
3. He came to be occasionally referred to as the "Blue-eyed saheb with impeccable Hindi."
4. He was educated in Mussoorie's Woodstock School.
5. At the age of 18, Alter left for the U.S. for higher education and studied at Yale University for a year before returning to India upon losing interest in studies.
6. While working at Jagadhri, he began to watch Hindi films. He saw the film 'Aradhana' and drifted towards a career in acting.
7. In a 2017 interview, he recalled, "I came to Mumbai to become Rajesh Khanna, didn't come to act on stage."
8. Alter married Carol Evans, a fellow Woodstock School student, in 1977.
9. The marriage produced two children, a son Jamie and daughter Afshaan.
10. In September 2017, Alter was diagnosed with stage IV skin cancer. His thumb had been amputated a year earlier because of the condition.
11. He passed away on September 29, 2017, at his residence in Mumbai.
12. His family released a statement after his death saying, "It is with sadness we announce the death of our beloved Tom Alter, actor, writer, director, Padma Shri and our dear husband and father. Tom passed away at home with his family and close family members in attendance. We ask for their privacy to be respected at this time."
