Tokyo Olympics: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and other celebs hail Indian women's hockey team for reaching semifinals

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to congratulate Indian women's and men's hockey teams for qualifying for the semifinals of Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The Indian women's hockey team scripted history today by qualifying for the Olympic Games semifinals for the first time, beating three-time champions Australia by a solitary goal.

On the other hand, the Indian men's team entered the Olympic semifinals following a 49-year gap.

Actress Preity Zinta said she is excited and extremely proud of both the teams. Wishing them luck, the actress tweeted, "Congrats to the women & men of #HockeyIndia for reaching the Olympic semifinals. So excited & extremely proud of both our Women & Men’s teams. Here’s wishing them all the very best & hope to see history being written in Blue."