Tokyo Olympics: Israeli swimmers Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky perform to Madhuri Dixit's 'Aaja Nachle'

The recent performance of Israeli swimmers during the ongoing Tokyo Olympics is proof of the fact that many foreigners crazily follow Bollywood.

On Tuesday, Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky of Team Israel competed in the Artistic Swimming Duet Free Routine Preliminary, where they performed a part of their routine to actor Madhuri Dixit Nene's hit song 'Aaja Nachle' from the movie of the same name.

A video of their performance to 'Aaja Nachle' has been doing the rounds on the internet. Indian fans are all praises for the Israeli duo for adding an element of Bollywood to the Olympics.

"Thank you so much Team Israel for this!!! You have no idea how excited I was to hear and see this!! AAJA NACHLE," a social media user tweeted.