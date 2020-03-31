'Together we can help the world beat this': Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas donate towards PM-Cares fund, Unicef

The 'Sky is Pink' actress also urged her fans to come forward and make donations, no matter how small. Sh wrote, "They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories...no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this. "

Several other celebrities have made similar donations to charities and relief funds. Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, singer Guru Randhawa, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, rapper Badshah, Maniesh Paul, Kriti Sanon and others have also donated for the cause.

According to reports, the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has soared past 35,000 while the number of confirmed cases topped 750,000 globally. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases has risen to 1251 in India, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This includes 101 people who have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious respiratory illness.

