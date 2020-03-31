'Together we can help the world beat this': Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas donate towards PM-Cares fund, Unicef

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday revealed that she and husband Nick Jonas have donated to various charities and NGOs to lend support towards the fight against the global coronavirus pandemic. The actress in a post revealed that the duo has donated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-CARES Fund, UNICEF, Feeding America, Goonj and a few other charities.
Priyanka Chopra took to her social media and wrote, "The world needs our help more than ever. These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry (including children out of school), supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry. Nick and I have already donated to these charities: @unicef, @feedingamerica, @goonj, @doctorswithoutborders, @nokidhungry, @give_india, and @sagaftra, #IAHV, @friends_of_aseema, and #PMCares Fund. Thank you for everything you are doing."
The 'Sky is Pink' actress also urged her fans to come forward and make donations, no matter how small. Sh wrote, "They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories...no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this. "
Several other celebrities have made similar donations to charities and relief funds. Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, singer Guru Randhawa, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, rapper Badshah, Maniesh Paul, Kriti Sanon and others have also donated for the cause.
According to reports, the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has soared past 35,000 while the number of confirmed cases topped 750,000 globally. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases has risen to 1251 in India, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This includes 101 people who have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious respiratory illness.
Inputs from Agencies.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)