'Today, I find myself stronger': Anushka Sharma says she was initially afraid of becoming a mother

Bollywood actor, producer, and new mommy Anushka Sharma recently spoke about her pregnancy amid the pandemic, how hard her first trimester was and how badly she wanted a baby shower.

In an inetrview with Grazia, Anushka stated that the initial months of her pregnancy were 'awful' and it was nice to have her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli around, as he was not playing any matches at that time.

The actress also added that Virat supported her and cheered her on during her pregnancy.

Anushka was expecting her first child amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The actress revealed that she wanted to have a baby shower but could not due to the lockdown restrictions. In fact, Anushka wanted a baby shower so desperately that she even wanted to throw one for herself.

However, she stated that to get everyone to quarantine in order to attend the function was hectic and she didn’t want to put her friends through that. So, she ended up having a small ceremony at home with her immediate family in attendance.

Anushka further revealed that she was initially afraid of becoming a mother and kept wondering if she wouldn’t like being a mother? But, the actress said that she feels she has grown a lot as a person since she has had her baby.

For the 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' actress, the transition into motherhood has ushered in a striking sense of clarity. Tucked away from the white noise of a film set and work commitments, she now finds herself focused and consumed – in the best way possible.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Anushka Sharma is all smiles in new photo as she enjoys breakfast with Vamika and Virat Kohli

Anushka says that she now finds herself stronger and braver.

Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter, Vamika, at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 11, 2021.

However, they have taken measures to keep her away from the limelight and have even requested the paparazzi to not click any pictures of her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero', co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbbul'.

She is currently producing 'Qala', which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 03:45 PM IST