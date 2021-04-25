'Today, he’s married with children': Trishala Dutt opens up about her longest relationship

Actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt, who often uses social media platforms to raise awareness about various issues, recently talked about infidelity.

She took to her Instagram stories to talk about the factors that contribute to infidelity and how to repair the damage caused.

Post keeping her views, Trishala invited questions from her followers.

One of the fans asked her if she has ever been cheated on. Responding to the question, Trishala wrote, "Yes."

Another wanted to know about the longest relationship she has been in. "Just curious, what was your longest relationship that you’ve ever been in? Why did it end?" the Instagram user asked.

To this, Trishala replied that her relationship lasted for seven years.

"7 years. I won’t get into major details on why it ended but let’s just say we decided to mutually part ways. He was ready for a life at the time I was not and we had many, many differences that accumulated over the years. In a nutshell, we both grew apart. It happens. Today he’s married with children and I wish him all the best," she wrote.