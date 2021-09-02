'Today heaven has gained a star': Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan mourn 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' co-star Sidharth Shukla's demise

A wave of shock and grief has taken over Bollywood after the sudden demise of actor Sidharth Shukla. The actor passed away on Thursday after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 40.

Actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, who worked with actor Sidharth Shukla in his Bollywood debut 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', paid emotional tribute to the actor.

Alia Bhatt shared a throwback picture with Shukla and penned a note offering condolences.

It read: "Sid, One of the warmest, kindest and most genuine people I've worked with... always smiling and always positive! My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and his fans who loved him so so deeply! Rest in peace!"

Taking to his Instagram handle Varun shared a picture in which Sidharth can be seen posing with Alia and Varun at a promotional event for their film.

Along with the picture, Varun wrote, "Rip brother u are loved by so many and u touched so many with ur kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones."

Sidharth Shukla, who rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak', made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' in 2014. It starred Varun and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

The actor last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz Gill.

He recently tasted success with his stint on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', where he emerged as the winner. The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's insanely popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 04:58 PM IST