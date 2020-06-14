'To tweet today is a display of shallowness': Sapna Bhavani slams Bollywood for not standing by Sushant Singh Rajput

Shortly after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Bollywood fraternity expressed shock and mourned the untimely demise. On Sunday, Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence by his domestic help. According to the reports, the 'Kai Po Che' actor was undergoing treatment for depression.
'Bigg Boss 6' contestant and celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani took to Twitter to slam celebs for expressing shock and claimed that they knew about his troubles. She tweeted, "It’s no secret Sushant was going through very tough times for the last few years. No one in the industry stood up for him nor did they lend a helping hand. To tweet today is the biggest display of how shallow the industry really is. No one here is your friend. RIP"
Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar-- who worked with the late actor in 'Drive'- had taken to social media to share a note about 'not being in touch' with Sushant. Karan Johar wrote, "I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again..."
He added, "We live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times ...some of us succumb to these silences and go within...we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them....Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well....will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug ...."
The actor hailed from Bihar and was educated in Patna and New Delhi, before shifting to Mumbai.
After establishing himself on the small screen with "Pavitra Rishta", he transitioned to the big screen with film "Kai Po Chhe". He went on to do projects including "Shuddh Desi Romance", the biopic "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Kedarnath" and "Chhichore", among several others.
Bollywood and social media reacted with shock and disbelief on hearing the news of Rajput's death.
