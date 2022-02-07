'To my lifeline': Karan Johar shares cute video to wish his twins Roohi and Yash on 5th birthday

Karan Johar often shares pictures and videos of his twins Roohi and Yash. These two cuties are very entertaining just like their dad.

Roohi and Yash Johar are celebrating their 5th birthday and many celebrities have poured in wishes for them.

The filmmaker too has shared an adorable video of his twins along with a heartwarming note.

The video is a compilation of many cute moments of Yash and Roohi. From posing for the pictures with different props, playing with each other to playing with KJo, the video ends with cute photographs of the trio together.

Sharing this video he wrote, “To my lifeline…. My purpose…. My everything.:.. I thank the universe everyday for bringing them into our lives….. they are 5 today…..I can’t wait for the rest of my life because I know they are with me …. Roohi and Yash …❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Loading View on Instagram

Karan Johar will be getting back as a director after a hiatus of 6 years. He has already started working on his upcoming movie, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with an impressive star cast.

Besides looking after his multiple production ventures, Karan is also one of the judges on new reality show, 'Hunarbaaz'. He is joined by Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty on the judges panel. He recently sang a song on the show and revealed that his kids are bad singers too.

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 12:57 PM IST