Bollywood

Updated on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 11:02 AM IST

Tisca Chopra's Instagram account hacked, posts deleted; actor asks fans to be cautious

Though her account was compromised, Tisca Chopra managed to share a message of caution with her followers
ANI
Actor Tisca Chopra on Sunday said her official Instagram account has been hacked.

Though her account was compromised, Chopra managed to share a message of caution with her followers.

"You guys must know how much I love interacting with y'all here on the gram..I love sharing my life, work and fun content with you ..Sadly my account has been hacked, a lot of my posts deleted and my account messed with ..The lovely peeps at @instagram along with the cyber crime cell assure me that this will be dealt with very fast .. and with strong consequences for the hacker(s)," she wrote.

Chopra also told her followers not to "click on any links or DMs" from her account.

"Commenting on posts and liking them is safe..Have a great #Sunday," she added.

Earlier this year, actor Esha Deol and veteran singer Asha Bhosle also fell prey to hacking.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 11:02 AM IST
