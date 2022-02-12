Tisca Chopra launches new show ‘Tisca’s Table’; Vidya Balan, Anurag Kashyap, Rasika Dugal, and others to participate

After an eventful 2021 comprising entertainment, art & culture, health, family, and fitness, Tisca Chopra is back with a bang! The actor-producer is all set to be seen in an exciting rendezvous with fellow actors from the film fraternity, noted sports, and literary arts personalities among others.

Aptly titled Tisca's Table, the show takes us through the journey of love for food. While Tisca's charm is undeniable, her love for food and conversation finds reflection in this 12-part series. Every episode takes us through Tisca identifying restaurants serving delicious foods in the locales of the city. According to the guest's choice, the meal may be keto-friendly, vegan, or homely for that matter. Every guest will be seen diving deep into conversation over delectable food where they take us through the perils of fame while revealing their success mantras.

Tisca Chopra says, "It is an exciting journey for me as I take charge on one of my dearest projects. It has been an interesting journey from Tisca's mind to Tisca's Table finally on YouTube."

The show will see noted celebs and personalities including Jim Sarbh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sayani Gupta, Vidya Balan, Saisha Shinde, Masaba Gupta, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Anurag Kashyap, PV Sindhu, Neeraj Chopra, Sania Mirza, Chetan Bhagat, Amit Tripathi, and Shobha De among others in a candid tete-a-tete with Tisca Chopra as the anchor.

Produced by Fursat Films, Gautam Thakker Films, Cheese and Crackers, Tisca's Table shows the actor-producer in the digital limelight as she takes on the role of anchoring her show in association with YouTube. Tisca’s Table is a 12-part series that will release a new episode every Saturday starting on 12th February 2022.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 11:48 AM IST