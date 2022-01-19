'Tired of being at home': 'CID' actor Shivaji Satam says he is not getting many offers

Veteran actor Shivaji Satam, who is best known for playing the role of ACP Pradyuman in TV series 'C.I.D.', recently revealed that he is not getting many offers and he is tired of sitting at home.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, opened up about the limited work that he has been getting and said that there are one or two offers that are not interesting.

He said that he is from Marathi theatre, and always did projects that he liked.

The actor, who was last seen in a small role in 'Haseen Dillruba', feels that there are no meaty roles for actors of his age. However, he said that he can't do anything about it and added that it is his bad luck that no powerful characters are being written.

Satam stated that he is pretty much-getting offers for 'cop roles', something he has done over two decades. He said he cannot do the same role again and again.

However, he said that if the cult series 'C.I.D.' starts again, he'll be right in the front to do the project. He said that he is not tired of playing the character, but is tired of being home.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 04:19 PM IST