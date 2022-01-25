'Tired from all of this': Huma Qureshi shares cryptic messages on Instagram

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi on Tuesday shared a cryptic messages on her social media handle.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress wrote, "Stuck in a never-ending world of lies, or cheats if you want to call them."

In another post, she wrote, "Just tired from all of this" and added a broken heart emoji.

Huma's cryptic posts have left her fans and followers worried and pondering to know what’s happening in her life. Take a look:

Huma rose to fame with the film 'Gangs of Wasseypur 2' directed by Anurag Kashyap. The actress then went on to do some strong characters in films like 'Badlapur', 'Dedh Ishqiya', 'Jolly LLB 2' and most recently 'Maharani' on SonyLIV.

Charting her name among the very few actresses who have worked globally, Huma made her Hollywood debut with Zack Snyder’s 'Army of The Dead'. The film was released in selected theatres in the US and also had a global release on Netflix recently.

She will next be seen in films like 'Double XL' and 'Valimai'.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 09:07 PM IST