'Times are tough': 'Radhe Shyam' director shares cryptic tweet amid film release postponement rumours

In the wake of the postponement of several films due to rise in COVID-19 cases, the director of Prabhas-starrer 'Radhe Shyam', Radha Krishna, shared a cryptic tweet.

Fans seem to be worried about 'Radhe Shyam's release as there were rumours that the release date has been postponed due to the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases. However, the makers had earlier denied rumours of postponement.

"Times are tough, hearts are weak, minds in mayhem. Whatever life may throw at us - Our hopes are always High. Stay safe, stay high – team Radhe Shyam," Radha Krishna tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the comments section, when a fan asked if he is indirectly referring to the release postponement, Radha Krishna replied in Telugu, "If the release is being postponed, we will tell it directly."

Last week the official statement from UV Creations said, "There is no change in the release plans of 'Radhe Shyam'. The Prabhas-starrer is gearing up to hit the screens on January 14. Don't believe the rumours."

Starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde as the lead pair, 'Radhe Shyam' is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on January 14.

Advertisement

In the wake of the Omicron variant spread, people are worried about a possible Covid wave. So, the state governments in India are slowly starting to take necessary precautions by bringing in certain restrictions regarding theatre seating and travel regulations.

S.S. Rajamouli and his team had decided to postpone 'RRR', which is one of the most-awaited pan-India movies. Reportedly, the release of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar's 'Prithviraj' has also been postponed.

'Radhe Shyam' on the other hand, is all set to hit the screens on January 14. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, 'Radhe Shyam' is billed as an epic love story, in which Prabhas appears as a palmist.

ALSO READ Exclusive! Baahubali fame Prabhas spills the beans on Radhe Shyam

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 03:56 PM IST