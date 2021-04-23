'Time to do something for the country': Sonu Sood's message for those who 'show patriotism on Independence Day'

Actor Sonu Sood has asked those 'who show patriotism on Independence Day' to come forward and prove themselves amid the COVID-19 crisis.
The actor, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, tweeted in Hindi: "A message for those who show patriotism on 15th August: This is the most crucial time to do something for the country and show your patriotism."
The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising.
In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks.
Recently, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sonu Sood, Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for COVID-19.
Sonu Sood informed his fans via a social media post on Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine.
The 'Dabangg' actor confirmed the news through his Instagram handle.
"Hi everyone this is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking utmost care but don't worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems remember I am always there for you all," he wrote.
The 47-year-old actor had taken his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on April 7.
Meanwhile, on the film front, Sonu recently announced a new movie titled 'Kisaan', to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from that, he will also be featured in Chiranjeevi-starrer upcoming Telugu movie 'Acharya'.
Sonu will also be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj', which is slated to release on November 5, this year.
(With ANI inputs)
