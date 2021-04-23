'Time to do something for the country': Sonu Sood's message for those who 'show patriotism on Independence Day'

Sonu Sood informed his fans via a social media post on Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine.

The 'Dabangg' actor confirmed the news through his Instagram handle.

"Hi everyone this is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking utmost care but don't worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems remember I am always there for you all," he wrote.

The 47-year-old actor had taken his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on April 7.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Sonu recently announced a new movie titled 'Kisaan', to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from that, he will also be featured in Chiranjeevi-starrer upcoming Telugu movie 'Acharya'.

Sonu will also be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj', which is slated to release on November 5, this year.

(With ANI inputs)