Time To Dance: Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle's debut film to release on Netflix

Time To Dance, starring Sooraj Pancholi and Isabelle Kaif, is all set for a digital release on March 12.

Sooraj made the announcement on Instagram, sharing a poster of the film featuring him with Isabelle.

"12th of March #TimeToDance @netflix_in @netflix@isakaif @stanley_dcosta @lizelleremodsouza @remodsouza@tseries.official @tseriesfilms@ttd_movie," Sooraj wrote as caption.