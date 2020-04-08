'Time to add remixing old songs under anti-national activities': Twitter reacts to 'Masakali 2.0'

On Wednesday, T-series dropped 'Masakali 2.0' which is a recreated version of AR Rahman's classic song 'Masakali' from Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra's 'Delhi 6'. The new version of the 2009 classic song featuring Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan features 'Marjaavaan' duo Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.

The 2.0 version of the hit AR Rahman song is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon. The original track was crooned by Mohit Chauhan, while lyrics of the song have been penned by famous lyricist Prasoon Joshi. The revamped version of the song is presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-series.

'Masakali 2.0' failed to impress fans and even triggered an epic meme fest on Twitter. Here's how Twitter reacted to Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's 'Masakali 2.0':