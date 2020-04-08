'Time to add remixing old songs under anti-national activities': Twitter reacts to 'Masakali 2.0'

On Wednesday, T-series dropped 'Masakali 2.0' which is a recreated version of AR Rahman's classic song 'Masakali' from Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra's 'Delhi 6'. The new version of the 2009 classic song featuring Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan features 'Marjaavaan' duo Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.
The 2.0 version of the hit AR Rahman song is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon. The original track was crooned by Mohit Chauhan, while lyrics of the song have been penned by famous lyricist Prasoon Joshi. The revamped version of the song is presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-series.
'Masakali 2.0' failed to impress fans and even triggered an epic meme fest on Twitter. Here's how Twitter reacted to Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's 'Masakali 2.0':
The singer of the recreated trcak, Tulsi Kumar in an interview with IANS said, "I think music is a very subjective topic, maybe I can like something that the other person cannot. Personally, I feel recreations get a lot of spite, but they're also heard in large numbers. If a recreation is handled correctly and if it is done beautifully, I don't think there's any harm. A lot of creativity goes into making a recreation. "
She added, "I've seen the way Tanishk has worked on a couple of recreations, in which I have lent my voice - 'Sheher Ki Ladki' and 'O Saki Saki' - to introduce a new set of lyrics and tune with an existing hook, if it is done correctly, then it entertains the audience. There are a lot of young audiences who haven't heard a new song, because they were not born in that era, but with the recreation, they also get to hear that."
Inputs from Agencies.
