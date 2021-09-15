e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 02:00 PM IST

Tillotama Shome has a classy reply to troll calling her 'flop actress who looks likes a maid'

Instead of hitting back, Tillotama reacted in the most graceful manner.
ANI
Celebrities falling prey to trolling on social media is commonplace. Recently, actor Tillotama Shome found herself at the receiving end of online abuse. She was called a 'flop actor' by a netizen.

Instead of hitting back, Tillotama reacted in the most graceful manner.

"A hater on social media called me a 'flop actress who looks likes a maid'. Now, how is that even mildly insulting, given my situation!? Face with tears of joy #dignityoflabour," she tweeted.

Tillotama's tweet has caught the attention of actor Pooja Bhatt. She said that "haters are akin to dark matter."

"You are a star in the real sense..one whose light will illuminate the world through the work that you have done & the lives you have touched long after you have gone. Haters are akin to 'dark matter'. They provide the gas & ensure the ones that provide light, remain bound," Pooja wrote on Twitter.

Tillotama is best known for her roles in rich content-driven independent films like 'Monsoon Wedding' and 'Sir'.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 02:00 PM IST
