'Till we meet again': Sutapa Sikdar pens emotional message on Irrfan Khan's month's mind

By IANS

Sutapa Sikdar - Facebook

It's been a month since Irrfan Khan passed away. The late actor's wife Sutapa Sikdar shared an emotional note alongside a few throwback images.

On her Facebook profile, Sutapa shared two pictures. One photo featured Irrfan, and the other had the couple posing for the camera.

" 'Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing there is a field. I'll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about.' It's just a matter of time...milenge baaten karenge.... Till we meet again," she wrote.

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 in Mumbai. He was 54.

The actor has been ailing ever since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour a while back, and was under medical attention for the same. He even went abroad for treatment.

