'Till we meet again': Sutapa Sikdar pens emotional message on Irrfan Khan's month's mind

It's been a month since Irrfan Khan passed away. The late actor's wife Sutapa Sikdar shared an emotional note alongside a few throwback images.

On her Facebook profile, Sutapa shared two pictures. One photo featured Irrfan, and the other had the couple posing for the camera.

" 'Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing there is a field. I'll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about.' It's just a matter of time...milenge baaten karenge.... Till we meet again," she wrote.