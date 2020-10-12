'TilI I am alive I will continue to expose you all': Kangana Ranaut on suit against Republic TV, Times Now

Actress Kangana Ranaut has expressed disappointment after top Bollywood production houses and associations filed a suit in Delhi High Court against certain news channels for defaming the industry.

Kangana tweeted to express her rant against her Bollywood colleagues and claimed she would expose them.

"Their is an unwritten law in the film industry 'you hide my dirty secrets I will hide yours' the only basis of their loyalty to each other. Since I am born I am seeing only these handful of men from the film families run the industry. When will this change? #BollywoodStrikesBack. Bullywood the gutter of drugs, exploitation, nepotism and jihad it's lid is off instead of cleaning this gutter #BollywoodStrikesBack well file a case on me also, till the time I am alive I will continue to expose you all #BollywoodStrikesBack," she tweeted.

She also mentioned how the industry, especially the big heroes, exploited the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. "Big heros not only objectify women but also exploit young girls, they don't let young men like Sushant Singh Rajput come up, at the age of 50 they want to play school kids, they never stand up for anyone even if people are being wronged before their eyes #BollywoodStrikesBack," Kangana added, posting a picture of Sushant.