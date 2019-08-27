TikTok's Salman Khan has his own fan base; netizens shook by resemblance

While Salman Khan has many fans of his own, there is a clone of the actor out there who has his own fans base on the lip syncing app TikTok. While there are many celebrities on the app there are also many who follow the Salman Khan look alike. It is not just Salman but the app also has gareebo ka Ranveer Singh to farzi Ajay Devgn and Kajo.

Salman’s clone however has gone viral, neitizens have shared his video on other social media platforms and are freaking out about the resemblance. After a Twitter user recently shared a TikTok video of Sushant Khanna, it has gotten many shocking responses.

The video was shared with the caption, "There's a Salman Khan clone on TikTok and I'm actually shook." In the video, Sushant can be seen wearing a Being Human T-shirt, which is Salman’s often seen wearing as it is his own brand. He is even wearing a bracelet exactly like Salman Khan and pairs the look with exact same expressions like the actor himself.