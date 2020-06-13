TikTok star's hilarious videos mimicking Ananya Panday go viral; actress says 'Doing me better than me'

TikTok star Ronit Ashra also known as 'a boy in a wig' has become an internet sensation, courtesy to his rib-tickling videos. Ronit makes TikTok videos, where he's seen mimicking Bollywood's leading ladies. His videos have also grabbed the attention of 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actress Ananya Panday and she seems quite impressed!

The actress recently took to her Instagram story to react to Ronit's videos. She wrote, "Doing me better than me."

Check out his hilarious videos here: