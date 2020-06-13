TikTok star's hilarious videos mimicking Ananya Panday go viral; actress says 'Doing me better than me'

TikTok star Ronit Ashra also known as 'a boy in a wig' has become an internet sensation, courtesy to his rib-tickling videos. Ronit makes TikTok videos, where he's seen mimicking Bollywood's leading ladies. His videos have also grabbed the attention of 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actress Ananya Panday and she seems quite impressed!
The actress recently took to her Instagram story to react to Ronit's videos. She wrote, "Doing me better than me."
Check out his hilarious videos here:
A comment on the video read, "He justifies ananya more than she herself does.. incredibly awesome."
Another user wrote, "You are just nailing it."
Apart from the 'Student of the Year 2' actress, this young TikTok star also mimics other Bollywood actresses. In one of the videos, he's seen imitating 'Love Aaj Kal' actress Sara Ali Khan. He captioned it: "Wanted to give some varietyy tag @saraalikhan95 ,will do ananya soon"
Reacting to his funny video, a user wrote, "I can bet this person has put a lot of effort to make the video ...it look so natural .....i mean "tell him na" this dialogue comes just after he sips d coffee .....it looks so natural."
Here are the other videos:
