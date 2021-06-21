'Tiger wants to buy back our old house': Jackie Shroff on going bankrupt after 'Boom' failed

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff recently opened up on going bankrupt after the release of his film 'Boom', and how his children have always made him proud.

Boom, produced by the superstar's wife Ayesha Shroff, was released in 2003. The movie starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie, Gulshan Grover, Padma Lakshmi, Madhu Sapre, Zeenat Aman and Katrina Kaif.

However, it failed to perform well at the box office and the family lost everything, including their house.

During his recent interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Jackie Shroff got candid and emotional about the whole episode and shared that they repaid everyone to clear their family's name.