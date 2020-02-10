Tiger Shroff's vest has a Disha Patani connection

After the success of 'War', Tiger Shroff is gearing up for yet another action-packed film - 'Baaghi 3'. The actor was spotted at a dubbing studio in Juhu, on Monday.

While the speculations of their romance have been in the air for quite some time now, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have never addressed the rumours. From lunch dates at Bastian to leaving comments on Instagram, the two have been adding fuel to the rumours. And now Tiger stepped out in a tank top that has a Disha connection!

The 'Baaghi' actor was seen wearing a black vest, flaunting his bare biceps. The tank top had the anime character Goku on it. About the Disha connection? Bharat actress' dog's name is Goku.

The actress had taken to her Instagram to share the name of her dog with her fans. Posting an adorable picture of the new member of the family, she wrote, "Welcome goku❤️"