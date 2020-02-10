Tiger Shroff's vest has a Disha Patani connection

After the success of 'War', Tiger Shroff is gearing up for yet another action-packed film - 'Baaghi 3'. The actor was spotted at a dubbing studio in Juhu, on Monday.
While the speculations of their romance have been in the air for quite some time now, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have never addressed the rumours. From lunch dates at Bastian to leaving comments on Instagram, the two have been adding fuel to the rumours. And now Tiger stepped out in a tank top that has a Disha connection!
The 'Baaghi' actor was seen wearing a black vest, flaunting his bare biceps. The tank top had the anime character Goku on it. About the Disha connection? Bharat actress' dog's name is Goku.
The actress had taken to her Instagram to share the name of her dog with her fans. Posting an adorable picture of the new member of the family, she wrote, "Welcome goku❤️"
Fans were quick to assume that Disha has named her dog after her favourite fictional character - Goku.
Also, Tiger and the lead of anime Dragon Ball Z, indeed have a lot in common! Among the many other traits, both perform martial arts, are super powerful and are Disha Patani's favourite.
On the work front, after the massive success of Baaghi and Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff is all set to bring triple the action to fans with Baaghi 3. The makers of the movie recently released the trailer of the film.
It is all set to release on 6th March 2020 and has Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The movie is produced by Nadiadwala grandson and directed by Ahmed Khan.
