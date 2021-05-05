Tiger Shroff's sweet gesture towards his fans will leave you in awe

Tiger Shroff made his fans' day by sending them out greeting and wishes to stay safe and boost their morale in these testing times.
A source close to the action star shared, "Tiger sent messages personally to his fans via his social media account. He saw a lot of sweet messages pouring in from his fans to take care so he took the time out to get back to his fans individually himself and not even through someone else. He dedicated his time to ensure all of them and their families were safe and taking care, because he was truly worried for his fans."
And this is probably the exact reason that makes the Tigerian fandom so strong.
The message read, "To all my Tigerians, just wanted to thank you all for all your constant love and support always, nothing you guys do goes unnoticed! For now want you to be safe and stay home. The sooner we fight this the sooner life will go on and the sooner we can meet! Lots of Love always."
Upon reading this message, many fanclubs of Tiger couldn't believe their eyes and poured immense love in the actor's way.
One fan message read, "Tiger has made so many Tigerians day by replying to their DMs.. if he's not the most amazing person in the world I don't know who else is! Seeing my friends joyful posts about it made me so happy."
"Love you so much @tigerjackieshroff always and forever. Thank you everything you're doing for us," it further read.
This is not the first time Tiger has reached out to his fanclubs. Time and again he reaches out to them, via Instagram lives or Ask me Anything sessions. But this recent gesture of Tiger has left the fans in complete awe of the actor.
On the work front, Tiger is gearing up for his action releases, 'Heropanti 2', 'Ganapath' and 'Baaghi 4'.
