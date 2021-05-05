Tiger Shroff's sweet gesture towards his fans will leave you in awe

Tiger Shroff made his fans' day by sending them out greeting and wishes to stay safe and boost their morale in these testing times.

A source close to the action star shared, "Tiger sent messages personally to his fans via his social media account. He saw a lot of sweet messages pouring in from his fans to take care so he took the time out to get back to his fans individually himself and not even through someone else. He dedicated his time to ensure all of them and their families were safe and taking care, because he was truly worried for his fans."

And this is probably the exact reason that makes the Tigerian fandom so strong.