Tiger Shroff's rumoured ladylove Disha Patani to play dad Jackie Shroff's sister in 'Radhe'

Disha, who is looking forward at multiple projects in 2021, will now reportedly be working with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff’s father and veteran actor Jackie Shroff.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Disha will be essaying the role of Jackie’s sister in the upcoming film “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai”, starring Salman Khan in the lead.

While Jackie is 63, Disha is only 28. The difference is of 35 years.

This is their second collaboration with Salman. The duo previously featured in the 2019 film “Bharat”, but did not share screen space.

"Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai" will arrive in theatres on Eid 2021 provided the scenario is safe for people to come to cinema halls amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, "Radhe" was scheduled to hit Indian screens during the festival on May 22 this year but was delayed in the wake of the ongoing health crisis.

Asked about the impending release of "Radhe...", Khan said he wants the film to release on Eid 2021 but the date is yet to be locked.

"'Radhe..' will release when it has to. The situation is grave now... when people start going back to theatres and when they have money to spend on entertainment...We had made a commitment of Eid release last year and will give commitment for this Eid soon. If everything is clear, we will release it this Eid or it will release whenever it has to," he told reporters.

The release of "Radhe" is not more important than the health and safety of the audience, the actor emphasised.

"... Important thing is when we release 'Radhe' everyone should be safe that time in theatres. And God forbid if something happens it won't be acceptable. We will have to plan it successfully," he said.

"COVID-19 is surging everywhere. It is still here and it will be here tomorrow as well," he added.

"Radhe" also stars Randeep Hooda.