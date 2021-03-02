Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2' to hit theatres on December 3

The release date of Tiger Shroff's upcomming action film Heropanti 2 was announced on his birthday, March 2. The actor celebrates his 31st birthday on Tuesday and on the occasion it was announced that his upcoming action drama will release in theatres on December 3.

"My first love is back, action, thrill, like never before! Lets celebrate this one together on the 3rd of December in cinemas. #SajidNadiadwala's #Heropanti2," Tiger Shroff shared the news of the film's release in an Instagram post.

He also shared the film's poster on Instagram.