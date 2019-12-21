Tiger Shroff's epic tornado kick would make Bruce Lee proud

Tiger Shroff has been giving us major action goals ever since he has made his debut on the silver screen and he continues to amaze us as he performs stupendous action, each time he graces the screens!
Recently, Tiger took to his social media and shared a clip of a scene from one of his previous films where he is performing the tornado kick along with a ball. Sharing the video Tiger captioned it by saying, "Lucky shot ".
As soon as Tiger shared the video, the comments section was flooded with the emojis like fire, superb sir, great work and not just the fans but celebrities too.
The actor has been hailed as the 'Youngest Action Star’ owing to the kind of action he has been performing with each of his films, taking the difficulty and intensity a notch higher each time.
The year has been superb for the actor as with WAR he is the youngest actor in the 300-crore club. The film has performed extremely well at the box office and Tiger's performance has been loved by audience and critics alike.
The actor is back in the city after the 40 days shoot schedule in Serbia for Baaghi 3. The film will hit the screens on 6th March, 2020.
