Tiger Shroff unveils intriguing poster of upcoming thriller 'Ganapath'

A few days after releasing a gritty teaser with his silhouette against a dystopian setting, actor Tiger Shroff on Tuesday unveiled a power-packed poster of his forthcoming action-thriller 'Ganapath'.

The 'War' star unveiled the poster on Instagram, that featured the star in an uber-cool, grungy avatar. It features Shroff in a raw avatar, oozing his trademark charisma against a blurred cityscape hemmed in with barbed wire, while a cloud of smoke lingers in the air.

Along with the poster, the 'Baaghi' star noted, "Yaaron ka yaar hu, dushmano ka baap hu! Presenting #GanapathFirstLook."