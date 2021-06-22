Tiger Shroff unveils his smouldering look from Dabboo Ratnani's calendar; fans say 'aag laga di'

One of the most awaited pictures of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff from Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar was unveiled on Tuesday.

Taking it to his Instagram handle, the 'Heropanti' actor unveiled his greyscale shot from Daboo's calendar. The smouldering picture sees him jumping in the air while flaunting his flashboard abs.

Alongside the picture, Tiger wrote, "Making it rain before the monsoons! Thanks for another fun fast shoot."

On the other hand, sharing the same picture on his Instagram, Dabboo wrote, "Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass... It's learning to dance in the rain. Extraordinaire Tiger."

Ahead of revealing the picture from his annual calendar, Dabboo had shared a BTS picture with Tiger and wrote, "Launching soon! Watch this space for Tiger's calendar shot! BTS with Dabboo and the phenomenal Tiger."