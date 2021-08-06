Tiger Shroff turns singer once again for his new single 'Vande Mataram' ahead of Independence Day 2021

"'Vande Mataram' is a song which is a symbol of empowerment, hope, and courage. We are extremely delighted to be releasing this song under Jjust music as I strongly believe in the power of music and the impact it has on people," said Jackky Bhagnani.

We want to be a platform for all genres of music and with the release of 'Vande Mataram' we are eagerly looking forward to the audience's response. Our entire team, Tiger and Remo have put in their best in the making of this song," he added.

Tiger Shroff debuted as a singer in 2020, with his single soundtrack "Unbelievable".

The song "Vande Mataram" will release on August 14.