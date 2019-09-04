Tiger Shroff turns cover boy for September issue of latest magazine cover

New Delhi: Bollywood's handsome hunk Tiger Shroff, who is known to impress fans with his dance moves, is slaying in his style on the latest cover of GQ India magazine's September issue.
The actor kept his looks simple and donned a Jacket and Jeans by Polo Ralph Lauren along with a Vest by Sunspel.
The official account of the magazine shared the cover on their Instagram page and called the actor as "Tiger on the Prowl," on the cover.
On the professional front, the actor who was last seen in the sequel of 'Student of the Year' will next feature in an action-packed drama 'WAR' alongside ace actor Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor.
The 'Heropanti' actor will be seen performing some jaw-dropping stunts along with Hrithik. This film even turned out to be the first film ever to be shot in the Arctic Circle.
With Siddharth Anand will be taking the director's seat, the upcoming feature is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner.
The film is slated for a release on October 2 this year.
