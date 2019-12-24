Tiger Shroff to recreate Abhishek Bachchan's hit track 'Dus Bahane' for Baaghi 3

'War' actor Tiger Shroff will be recreating 2005's hit track, 'Dus Bahane' for his upcoming action thriller, 'Baaghi 3.'

Recreating and remixing old songs is a fad in Bollywood lately. In the recent years we have heard a lot of remixes of 90's hit songs. And here we have yet another remake!

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Tiger Shroff will be recreating the peppy dance number 'Dus Bahane' from Abhishek Bachchan's 2005 action flick 'Dus'. Cherry on the cake? Disha Patani will feature in this special dance number.

It was recently reported that Disha had joined 'Baaghi 3', however, her part in the movie wasn't disclosed. Disha has recently begun shooting for her part. In a video, we see the actress all dolled up inside her vanity van, ready to hit the floor. “It’s time for Baaghi 3,”she excitedly says.