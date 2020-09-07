Tiger Shroff to debut as a singer with track 'Unbelievable'

Actor Tiger Shroff on Monday announced that he is making his singing debut with upcoming track "Unbelievable".

The 30-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram, while posting the motion poster for the track.

"Always wanted to sing and dance to my own song, but never really had the courage to take it forward. Spent a lot of time exploring and working this lockdown and discovered something new," Tiger said.

"Its been an 'unbelievable' experience, and i'm excited to share this humble effort with you soon #YouAreUnbelievable #TeaserOutSoon" he added.