Tiger Shroff starrer 'Rambo' remake to roll next year in March 2020

Director Siddharth Anand, who has directed Tiger Shroff in War, has confirmed that Rambo remake will roll next year in March 2020. It has been revealed that the film will be relevant to current times. Tiger Shroff will be stepping into the shoes of Sylvester Stallone. The film is a Hollywood adaptation but the director says that the story they have is relevant and contemporary. It will be challenging and exciting, says Siddharth.