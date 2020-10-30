Tiger Shroff reunites with 'SOTY 2' co-star Tara Sutaria for 'Heropanti 2'

Bollywood’s action hero Tiger Shroff recently announced the fourth instalment to “Baaghi” franchise and the sequel to his debut film “Heropanti”.

Now, in a latest development, the star confirmed on Friday that he will reunite with “Student of the Year 2” actress Tara Sutaria for “Heropanti 2”.

“Welcome to the Heropanti Family @TaraSutaria,” he wrote on Twitter.