Tiger Shroff reunites with 'SOTY 2' co-star Tara Sutaria for 'Heropanti 2'

Bollywood’s action hero Tiger Shroff recently announced the fourth instalment to “Baaghi” franchise and the sequel to his debut film “Heropanti”.
Now, in a latest development, the star confirmed on Friday that he will reunite with “Student of the Year 2” actress Tara Sutaria for “Heropanti 2”.
“Welcome to the Heropanti Family @TaraSutaria,” he wrote on Twitter.
Tara also shared the news on Instagram and wrote, "SO amped for this one.. A new journey begins with my #NGEFamily"
Tiger will be shooting across 25 countries in all for the two films. The shooting of "Heropanti 2" is expected to start in December.
Both the films will be directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Ahmed Khan, who earlier helmed "Baaghi " and "Baaghi 3".
Recently, "Heropanti 2" courted controversy for allegedly plagiarising its poster. A section of Twitter users asserted that it looks similar to that of Keanu Reeves' "John Wick Chapter 3".
"Baaghi 3" released in India on March 6. The action drama sees Tiger Shroff returning as Ronnie. In the third film, he goes to Syria and singlehandedly takes on an entire army to rescue his brother, played by Riteish Deshmukh. The movie also features Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande.
"Heropanti" released in 2014 marked the debut of Shroff and his co-star Kriti Sanon. It was a remake of the Telugu Allu Arjun movie Paruguan directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.
Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria also has her kitty piled up with major upcoming projects. She will be seen in "Ek Villain 2" alongside John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.
The actress also has Milan Lutharia's "Tadap" coming up. Thrme film is a remake of the Telugu hit "RX 100" and it marks the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty.
