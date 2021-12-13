e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 02:35 PM IST

Tiger Shroff only actor to have an Eid 2022 release? Here's what we know

Tiger Shroff fans across the country have much reason to celebrate as his highly anticipated film Heropanti 2 is set for a big Eid weekend release
FPJ Web Desk
There's no doubting that Tiger Shroff can give some of Hollywood's biggest action stars a run for their money - what's more intriguing is that he's also India's youngest action hero and the only actor of his generation to have so many lucrative franchises under his belt.

Tiger Shroff fans across the country have much reason to celebrate as his highly anticipated film Heropanti 2 is all set for a big Eid weekend release, making Tiger the only actor to have an Eid release in 2022.

Interestingly, premium festival release dates are often reserved for the largest releases and traditionally slotted for industry heavyweights, which speaks volumes about Tiger's fandom and the insane excitement around his releases.

Says a trade guru, “For several years, superstar Salman Khan has normally released his big-budget films on Eid. Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, will be the sole actor to have an Eid release in 2022, with Heropanti entering theatres on April 29th. Tiger Shroff is also the youngest actor to have a festival release, which is a testament to how his films are regarded as among the year's most anticipated. His streak of profitable franchises has reinforced his status as a true action hero, and it is a space that he completely owns and excels in.”

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 02:35 PM IST
