Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon celebrate seven years of Bollywood debut 'Heropanti'

Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff on Sunday celebrated the seventh anniversary of movie "Heropanti", which marked their foray into Hindi film industry.

The 2014 romantic-action film, directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, was a remake of Telugu film "Parugu".

Post their debuts, Sanon went on to feature in critical as well as commercial successes like "Bareilly Ki Barfi" and "Luka Chuppi", while Shroff established himself as the action star of the current generation courtesy his performance in "Baaghi" franchise and "War".

In an Instagram post, Sanon, 30, thanked Khan, Nadiadwala and Shroff for giving a perfect start to her "beautiful" Bollywood journey.

"7 Years of Heropanti, 7 Years in the industry, 7 years of Loving what i do.. Its been a beautiful journey so far, the best phase of my life," she captioned a video clip, a compilation of pictures from the sets of "Heropanti".